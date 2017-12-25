Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   25 December

President Sargsyan signs a number of laws adopted by Parliament


YEREVAN, DECEMBER 25, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan on December 25 signed a number of laws adopted by the Parliament, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The laws concern making changes in the law on ‘Protection of economic competitiveness’, changes and amendments in the laws on ‘Food safety’ and ‘Veterinary Medicine’.




