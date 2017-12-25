‘Frozen conflict or a war in bain-marie’ - Diario de Noticias publishes article on NK conflict

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 25, ARMENPRESS. Armenia and Azerbaijan do not lay down their arms. Despite the ceasefire signed in 1994, the peace agreement never arrived. More than two decades into the Nagorno-Karabakh (NK) war, the two countries continue to confront each other. In the line of contact between Azerbaijan and NK every day there are exchanges of fire, Armenpress reports citing Diario de Noticias website.

She goes unravelling bits and pieces of life. Telling about herself and her people. Alternating between smiles and tears, which sometimes stubbornly accumulate in her eyes. Lida Sargsyan is 82 years old and features which do not belittle her age. The wrinkles are deep, excavated by the passage of time and all the mourning that life has put on her path. Her father died on a battlefield during World War II. And three of the seven children had the same fate during the conflict that in the early 1990s put Nagorno-Karabakh in the spotlight. In April last year, she feared the worst, when Talish, the village where she lived, near the northwest border of the territory, was attacked by Azerbaijan's military. Fighting between Azerbaijan and Armenian forces lasted only four days, but it was enough to show that despite the ceasefire signed in 1994, peace and security are far from palpable realities.

The conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh dates back to the 1920s, when, in the aftermath of World War I, Joseph Stalin decreed that this autonomous regionwith an Armenian and Christian majority would become an integral part of the newly created Socialist Republic of Azerbaijan, predominantly inhabited by Shia Muslims. The following decades, lived under the unifying communist mantle, were of relative calm, but everything changed with the collapse of the Soviet Union. Shortly after the Azerbaijani parliament revoked the autonomous status of Nagorno-Karabakh, in December 1991, the region unilaterally declared independence. Tension and clashes intensified and the war settled. The weapons would only go quiet in 1994, with the Armenian victory. Since then, the conflict has been frozen. Peace has never been signed and the country is not recognized by any Member State of the United Nations. In addition to dominating the territory of the former Soviet oblast - composed of five provinces - the Armenian forces, as a result of the war's achievements in the 1990s, also control seven other Azeri regions, thus allowing for a link with Armenia.

Rotten peace collapsed last year. In the early hours of dawn on April 3, the village of Talish woke up under fire. "I left the house when they started firing, and my husband asked me not to do it, but I told him I was going out.If they are going to kill me, let them do it outside, not in here," Lida recalls. Some neighbors got her inside a car to escape the attack. Zora, her husband, refused to go. He explained that he did not want to leave the house. That he would not leave behind the photographs and the memories of the children who died in the war.

Married for 61 years, during "three or four days" Lida and Zorahad no newsof each other. Today, like 45 other Talish families, they live in Alashan, a small place about 20 kilometers away. They live in improvised, pre-fabricated housing provided by the government, while they wait for the day when they can return home. For the time being, Talish is a deserted village, with much of the houses destroyed by the attack of the Azeri forces. The reconstruction work is progressing little by little, but it will still take long months until the inhabitants can return. Among laughter, children run across the dirt floor. The wind stirs the sheets hung to dry in the street, hanging from a rope stretched between two trees. They would be pieces of a normal life, if Alashan were not just a piece of borrowed land.

The school and place of death

The house, of exposed bricks and with a zinc roof, is on the edge of the dirt road. The vegetation, against which no one has fought for a year and a half, is advancing toward the walls. The door is open. Inside, in the living room, Captain Gegham Grigoryan, a press officer for the Nagorno-Karabakh army, points to the bullet holes on the couch. "The woman was lying here when the body was found, she was 95. And here was her husband," the soldier explains. "They came in and killed them. First they killed them, and then they cut off their ears." Valera and RazmelaKhalapyan were two of the three civilian casualties in Talish. Despite the brutality of the image, last year the photograph of the corpses was widely publicized in the Armenian press to serve as evidence of a war crime. When the attack on the village began, the couple's son escaped by car with his wife and five children. He would return hours later to try to save his parents, but it was too late. He found the two lying on the floor. The blood marks have already been washed, but the drawings of the children of the family remain hung on the wall of one of the rooms, like colored ghosts, made of naive traits, which veil the rest of the empty space.

Very close to the house of Lida and Zora, stands the village’s school, facing the Azeri positions. The glasses are broken. Scattered on the floor are books, photographs, scrolls, drawings, and student work. "The existence of this school in Talishproves that neither the bombing (1991) nor the artillery shelling (1990-1992) nor the forced removal of the population (1992-1994) were able to break the will of a people who accepted Christianity as the religion of the State in the year 301, "can be read, almost ironically, on a billboard hung in one of the now empty classrooms.

The trenches and the cleanliness of the capital

The so-called Nagorno-Karabakh-Azerbaijan line of contact is heavily militarized on both sides. It is there, on the border, that the expression "frozen conflict" sounds a lot like a euphemism. This year, by mid-October, the Armenian casualties amounted to 47 soldiers. Andduring the four-daywar, last year, more than 90 died. About the number of Azeri victims there is no information available. The Baku government does not disclose the casualties.

"The cease-fire regime is violated almost every day," says Major RudikHakobyan, commander of this post on the north-western front of the territory. "The last shots were only four hours ago," he adds. A periscope, installed in the trenches excavated in the almost white earth, allows observing the Azeri positions from a distance. But an eye that is not trained for military purposes doesn’t distinguish anything, except for harmless houses, isolated and scattered across the plain.

In the so-called four-day war in April 2016, Rudik’s detachment suffered two casualties. He is 30 years old, and nine serving on the front line, but many of the soldiers accompanying him are young men between the ages of 18 and 20, who are on compulsory two-year military service. Unless it is necessary, men, as a rule, spend no more than two weeks in a row in the line of contact without going home. "All families are prepared for something to happen. We all have war in our daily lives, but we try to live normally," says the commander.

Far from the trenches, Stepanakert is the capital of Nagorno-Karabakh. With about 55 thousand inhabitants, it is far from being a militarized place. Here, unless spoken of, war cannot be seen or felt. It is a city like almost every city in the world. With shops, restaurants, hotels, children on the way to school, adults busy with their normal life errands.

ArtakBeglaryan was born in Stepanakert. He was six years old when a landmine explosion made him totally blind. The accident happened while playing with three friends in the yard. His parents placed him in a school in Yerevan, the capital of Armenia, dedicated to students with special needs. The inability to see did not stop him from studying. He graduated from Yerevan State University and holds a master's degree in political science from University College in London. Today he is a spokesman for the government of Nagorno-Karabakh.

More than two decades into the 1994 ceasefire, landmines are an almost overcome problem. The Halo Trust, a Scottish-based NGO, has been working permanently in the region since 2001 and believes that by 2020 the land will be mine-free. "We have already cleared 90% of the territory," says Amasia Zargarian, an Iranian American with theHalo Trust team. The official accounts show that, since 1995, there have been 287 accidents with mines. These provoked 374 victims, 78 of them mortal. In total, since the NGO started to work in the former Soviet oblast, almost 12,000 explosive deviceswere deactivated.

In Karegah, a community situated in the narrow corridor of Lachin, which connects Nagorno-Karabakh and Armenia, it is time for lunch. Nazeli, a 40-year-old woman, is in her restingbreak. For a year and four months she has been working as a de-miner. Sitting on the ground, on a slope in the middle of the woods, she explains that she feels that her functions are important. Not just to save lives, but so that people can use the land to gather firewood and collect other food.

Hate Speech

"I am convinced that peace will be impossible in the coming decades," regrets ArtakBeglaryan. "Currently Azeris are poisoned with hatred of the Armenians because of the propaganda of the authorities. It will take several generations to change that. Peace is impossible when the strategy of one side is to kill the other," continues the spokesman of the government, chatting in the balcony of a restaurant in the capital. To exemplify the difference in attitude, Beglaryan resorts to the rhetoric of military communiqués on both sides: "They use the term ‘enemy’ and we use ‘adversary’. Our army says it ‘protects’ and ‘defends’, but Azeris speak of ‘revenge’". With the eyes that do not see resting on the interlocutor, he explains that peace will be impossible while the vocabulary of hate lasts.

It is not difficult to find official quotes that attest to the aggressiveness of words. "Our main enemies are all Armenians in the world," said, in 2012, IlhamAliyev, president of Azerbaijan since 2003,when he succeeded his father. "Armenia, as a country, has no value at all. It is a colony, a territory artificially created in Azerbaijan’s lands," he said.

In September, addressing the United Nations General Assembly, IlhamAliyev stressed that Azerbaijan is a "center of multiculturalism, where all religions and ethnic groups live in harmony." The Azeri president also stressed that the conflict must be resolved on the basis of international law and that Azerbaijan's control over its territories must be restored.

DN contacted by e-mail the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Baku. HikmatHajiyev, the spokesman, answered the questions (see interview), arguing that any step towards resolving the conflict will have to start with the withdrawal of the Armenian forces from the occupied territories. In 1993, between April and November, the United Nations Security Council adopted four resolutions calling for this withdrawal. Hajiyev further asserts that Armenia has carried out an "ethnic cleansing" in these territories and stresses that even in the Armenian textbooks there is also a hate speech against Azerbaijan.

DN even made an interview with an Azeri researcher, an expert on international relations, who offered to find other members of civil society willing to speak. Later she explained that no one had accepted and asked - justifying himself with the "sensitivity of the subject and the safety challenges" in the country - for the interview not to be used in this article.

Friends will be friends; countries not necessarily…

Anna Safarian (fictitious name) is 24 years old, born in 1993, a native of Stepanakert and her mother became pregnant during the conflict in the 1990s. She is part of a new generation of Armenians who were born after, during or shortly before the war. After completing her degree in Armenia, she completed a master's degree in International Law from the University of Birmingham in the United Kingdom, and now works for the Nagorno-Karabakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs. She assures that she never felt any kind of hatred towards the Azeris. "They are normal people. Just like us, they have their families. Just like us, parents have their children in the army, serving in the front line. They also feel the same fear and the same pain. No, I never hated them”, she insists, stressing that the problem lies with the aggressive discourse of the government of Azerbaijan. While studying in the United Kingdom, she made contacts with Azeri colleagues, but the connections ended up being lost: "They do not want to keep in touch on Facebook, because it would be dangerous for them to have Armenian friends."

Ani Minasyan (fictitious name) is 28 years old, holds a degree in History from Yerevan State University and specializes in politics and society in Azerbaijan. She made a point of learning the language of the neighboring country in order to have access to "propaganda-free" sources of information. A few years ago she participated in several "peacebuilding meetings". Meetings held on neutral ground, usually in Georgia. Organized by Armenian and Azeri emigrants living in the United States, these meetings are aimed at getting young people to know who is on the other side and to establish a dialogue. Ani recalls that at one of these meetings, when she was presenting her vision of the conflict, a girl from Azerbaijan stormed out of the room shouting. "She claimed I was lying. She was not prepared to listen to my side of the story. Later I was able to understand her reaction. I understood that she was subject to propaganda, that she had never left the country, that she had never met anyone from Armenia. It was something very new for her. She was just expecting to hear me apologising, not to listen to my side of the story," she explains.

From these meetings some friendships were born. One of Ani's friends, whom she met in a 2012 meeting in Georgia, was to be arrested in 2013 by the Azeri authorities and sentenced to eight years in jail. He was involved in N!DA, a civic movement that fights for human rights and democratic values. He was released last year. Ani prefers not to say hisname: "I do not want to get him into more trouble." The academic is convinced that neither the Armenians nor the Azeris want war. Butshe has no short-term illusions: "The conflict is useful for Aliyev, the Azeri president. It helps him keeping power."

Frozen peace

Last year's clashes have shown that the return of a large-scale war is a danger that is not far off. "Even before April 2016, it was not a frozen conflict, it was a shaky situation," said AshotGhulyan, speaker of the Nagorno-Karabakh parliament. "Azerbaijan has long been playing with the ceasefire regime to see what the reaction of the international community would be. When they realized that there was no clear and assertive response they decided to attack. They showed again that exterminating the Armenian population is still on their agenda.This seriously affects the negotiation process,"he adds. For Ghulyan, it will be very difficult to re-establish relations in the coming decades: "Since kindergarten, Azeri children learn that Armenians are the enemy."

The peace process seems to be in a dead end. Baku government continues to assert that it will never abdicate from Nagorno-Karabakh, and the United Nations does not recognize the region's independence. Created in 1992 by the Organization for Cooperation and Security in Europe, the Minsk group, co-chaired by France, Russia and the United States, aims to find a platform for understanding. Despite efforts, progress has been scarce. One of the problems is Stepanakert's absence from the negotiating table. Baku does not agree to dialogue with Nagorno-Karabakh until Armenia withdraws its troops from the occupied territories.

"The involvement of Nagorno-Karabakh in the negotiations is indispensable for the resolution of the conflict. Without our participation it is impossible," said BakoSahakyan, President of the country. "If Azerbaijan and the Minsk group want to find a solution they have to make Nagorno-Karabakh part of the negotiating process," AshotGhulyan points out. Neither Sahakyan nor any other politician interviewed for this report agreed to reveal what percentage of the Nagorno-Karabakh state budget is invested in Defense.

And which desire is stronger: independence, or reunification with Armenia? Regardless of whom the interlocutor is, in Stepanakert or Yerevan, the answer is almost always the same: first recognition of independence, and then reunification. Going immediately to the union of the two territories would be a step bigger than the leg and more difficult to understand for the international community. "Reunification is a natural thing, but if the world is not prepared to see us as part of Armenia, at least be prepared to accept us as an independent territory," says Ghulyan.

President BakoSahakyan, noting that Nagorno-Karabakh has many friends in Europe, draws attention to what he considers a paradox: "European countries have very close relations with Azerbaijan - which is a dictatorial regime that disrespects basic international principles –simply because it is recognised. At the same time, they refuse having institutional relations with Nagorno-Karabakh - which is a completely democratic state - only because it is not recognized internationally. This is ridiculous”.

According to Stepanakert, the justification for Western immobility lies in Baku's "aggressive diplomacy." "European politicians do not want to lose money. Some recent news shows how Azerbaijan uses corruption," Ghulyan said. These statements were made just days after the German newspaper SüddeutscheZeitung revealed that an ally of German Chancellor Angela Merkel had received money to lobby for Azerbaijan.

"In the West, people are not well informed about Nagorno-Karabakh. Gaps are filled by Azeri propaganda because they have money and exert pressure on a much larger scale," adds Armine Alexanyan, Deputy Foreign Minister in the government of Stepanakert.

Knock down borders

For Armenia, Azerbaijan is not the only neighbor with whom relations are problematic. There is also Turkey. Although there are flights between Yerevan and Ankara and Istanbul, land borders are locked. Fending off the two nations is still the spectre of ethnic cleansing of the Armenian population at the hands of the Ottomans in 1915 during First World War. Turkey does not recognize the Genocide, which for Armenia is an undeniable historical fact. Everything happened more than a century ago, but the wounds remain open, impeding good relations between the two countries.

David and Davit are Armenians. Elif and Asya are Turks. The four are between 16 and 18 years old and it is easy to see that there is genuine friendship and complicity between them. They study together in Dilijan, northern Armenia, in one of the 17 colleges of the United World Colleges network in the world. Here there are 213 students from 82 different countries, who live and learn together. "Last year, the Armenian and Turkish students organized a celebration to honor all those who died. It was an opportunity for me to understand and empathize with the pain of the Armenians," Elif says, sitting next to Davit. In Turkey, she studied in a private school, but Asya attended public education. Both have contrasting experiences. The first tells that the subject was addressed in the classes, and they studied and talked about the subject. But for the second, the reality was different. "A university professor came to our school and gave a presentation on the Armenian Genocide saying it never happened. In public schools the curriculum is based on the denial of genocide," Asya reports.

Elif explains that in Turkey it is possible to find three different views on the subject: there are the negationists, there are those who admit that there were massacres but they do not accept to speak about genocide, and there are still others who recognize the genocide. "There is no doubt that we are two close peoples and two distant neighbors," summarizes Asya. "There is a mental border because there are no links between the two peoples," adds Elif. Both said that living in Armenia showed them the cultural similarities between the people. "It would be good if it was also possible to live with Azeri students. I am sure they advocate peace," says David.

Perhaps the new generation may be able to bridge the walls that politics has been building for decades. Perhaps the trenches, dug in the line of contact between Nagorno-Karabakh and Azerbaijan, may one day be nothing more than fossils of a past conflict. Perhaps Lida and Zora may one day return to Talish.

The journalist José Fialho Gouveia travelled at the invitation of the European Friends of Armenia, an NGO in Brussels.