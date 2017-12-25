President Sargsyan signs decree on creating Armenia-EU inter-agency committee

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 25, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan on December 25 signed a decree on establishing an inter-agency committee which will coordinate the actions aimed at ensuring the implementation of the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement between Armenia on the one hand and the European Union and the European Atomic Energy Community and their member states on the other hand, as well as the Partnership Priorities document between Armenia and the European Union, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

According to the decree, the inter-agency committee will coordinate the activities of competent authorities of Armenia and the EU and its member states within the frames of commercial and sectoral cooperation defined by the agreement and the document. It will also confirm the action plan aim at ensuring the implementation of reforms deriving from the agreement and the document developed by the public administration authorities of Armenia.

The inter-agency committee will pre-discuss the commercial and sectoral cooperation issues included in the agendas of the Armenia-EU Partnership Council and Partnership Committee envisaged by the agreement.

The activities of the inter-agency committee will be held through sessions which will be convened in case of necessity, but not less than once in a quarter.

According to the decree, the public administration authorities of Armenia should pre-discuss with the committee the programs relating to the issues under the committee’s coordination, the meetings, actions and the documents which will be signed and approved.





