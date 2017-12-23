Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   24 December

President Sargsyan sends congratulatory letters to Japan’s Emperor and Prime Minister on country’s national holiday


YEREVAN, DECEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan on December 23 sent congratulatory letters to Japan’s Emperor Akihito and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on the country’s national holiday – The Emperor’s Birthday, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.




«Մեկ անգամ Հայաստանում»

մրցույթ
