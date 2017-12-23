Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   24 December

Stepantsminda-Lars highway open only for light passenger vehicles


YEREVAN, DECEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. The traffic department of the Georgian ministry of infrastructures told Armenia’s ministry of transport, communication and information technologies that on December 23, as of 17:30, the Stepantsminda-Lars highway is open only for light passenger vehicles, the ministry told Armenpress.

The highway is closed for heavy trucks due to snow.




«Մեկ անգամ Հայաստանում»

մրցույթ
Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow





About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration