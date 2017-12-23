Yerevan Mayor visits Armenian Apostolic church complex in Moscow

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. The delegation led by Mayor of Yerevan Taron Margaryan visited the Armenian Apostolic church complex in Moscow, the Yerevan Municipality told Armenpress.

Accompany by Primate of the New Nakhijevan and Russia Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church Archbishop Yezras Nersisyan, the Yerevan Mayor and the delegation members toured the church complex, visited the Holy Transfiguration Cathedral and Museum.

Presenting the activity of the Armenian church complex, Archbishop Yezras Nersisyan said the complex opened in 2011 plays an important role on preserving and spreading Russian-Armenians’ national-cultural values turning into a spiritual center of Armenians in Russia.

The Yerevan Mayor thanked Archbishop Yezras Nersisyan for the constant attention on uniting Russian-Armenians.

At the end of the visit Archbishop Yezras Nersisyan handed over a memorial medial dedicated to the 300th anniversary of the Armenian Diocese to Taron Margaryan.