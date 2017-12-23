United Russia supports Vladimir Putin in 2018 presidential election – PM Medvedev

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. Russian Prime Minister, Chairman of the United Russia party Dmitry Medvedev confirmed that the party supports Vladimir Putin in the 2018 presidential election, TASS reports.

“This year marks the party’s 16th anniversary. During these years the party had an indisputable leader. A leader who unites different people, Russia. The person whom the party’s absolute majority trusts and supports is Vladimir Putin”, Medvedev said at the party’s congress.

He reminded that the party members have long ago decided whom they are going to support.