President Sargsyan to depart for Georgia on two-day official visit

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan will depart for Georgia on December 25 on a two-day official visit, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

During the visit President Sargsyan will have meetings with the Georgian top leadership – President Giorgi Margvelashvili, Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili, Speaker of the Parliament Irakli Kobakhidze and His Holiness and Beatitude, Catholicos-Patriarch of All Georgia Ilia II. During the meetings key issues relating to agenda of mutual cooperation between the two friendly countries in several fields will be discussed.

The Armenian President will also visit ‘Hovhannes Tumanyan House’ scientific-cultural center and the St. George Church where he will meet with the Armenian community representatives.

The President will also lay a wreath at the monument in Tbilisi’s square of Heroes and will pay a tribute.