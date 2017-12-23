Armenia recorded the best results in EAEU over past two years, says Ambassador of Kazakhstan

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. Despite difficulties all member states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) recorded a positive development dynamics, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Armenia Timur Urazayev said at the annual session of the Eurasian Expert Club in Yerevan, reports Armenpress.

“During these years the EAEU reconstruction and integration processes continued developing despite some difficulties. It’s worth mentioning that among all member states of the Union Armenia recorded the best results both in 2016 and by the preliminary data of 2017. I mean the economic growth dynamics, the export dynamics both to the EAEU and other countries”, the Kazakh Ambassador said.

He highlighted the field of information technologies, stating that this field in Armenia was developing well in the Soviet years. “Armenia should definitely develop this field since it can boost the economic development and become a leader for development of economies”, he said.

According to the Ambassador, the cooperation in the EAEU should be based on honesty, taxes should not be hidden from each other since even a minor lie can cause distrust.