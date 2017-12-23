Aram Safaryan is confident EAEU is able to improve economic situation of member states

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. The Eurasian Expert Club will continue conducting an honest and competent activity towards the integration processes in the post-Soviet space, Aram Safaryan – head of the “Integration and Development” Analytical-Research NGO, coordinator of the Eurasian Expert Club, said at the Club’s annual session titled “EAEU three years: achievements and prospects”, reports Armenpress.

“We believe in the great future of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), believe that the Eurasian integration is able to improve the economic situation of our countries, create more favorable conditions for our peoples, as well as contribute to forming closer ties between our publics aimed at solving issues of common importance”, he said.

MP Hayk Babukhanyan, who is a member of the Eurasian Expert Club, said the EAEU has provided Armenia an opportunity to have an economic growth.

“This growth in several fields was remarkable in general. I would not focus on numbers, I just can state that the numbers are quite convincing in order to understand that we are on a right path: nevertheless, there is a war against us and our allies in different fronts, in particular, information war. I am talking about news agencies that are financed by the Western structures, in our case, by the Turkish structures”, he said.