Relative calm maintained in Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact during past week

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. Relative calm was maintained in the Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact in the period from December 17 to 23, the defense ministry of Artsakh told Armenpress.

During the abovementioned period the Azerbaijani forces violated the ceasefire regime nearly 200 times by firing more than 1600 shots at the Armenian positions.

The Defense Army forces mainly refrained from taking countermeasures and continued confidently fulfilling their military task.