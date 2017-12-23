Eurasian Expert Club sums up 2017: ARMENPRESS news agency awarded with certificate for the productive work

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. The Eurasian Expert Club summarizes the results of its activity carried out in 2017.

The annual session titled “EAEU three years: achievements and prospects” was attended by Ambassadors of Belarus and Kazakhstan to Armenia Igor Nazaruk and Timur Urazayev, Armenian lawmakers Hayk Babukhanyan and Mihran Hakobyan, a group of experts, economists, historians and students.

Aram Safaryan – head of the “Integration and Development” Analytical-Research NGO, coordinator of the Eurasian Expert Club, said the annual session is being held for already the fourth time and sums up the activity carried out so far in political, social and economic fields.

“I have the honor to open the fourth annual session. For already four years we conduct an active research-analytical activity on social, political and economic processes taking place in the post-Soviet space. We conduct an active work for the success of the Eurasian integration process, carry out deep research on problems and shortcomings, voice them and show the constructive impact to the process. We want to thank our partners, the state structures, universities and media representatives. We are proud of our cooperation since it enables to work effectively, make important predictions which are being implemented. We hope in the upcoming years as well our research-analytical, ideological activity will be demanded by our public”, Aram Safaryan said.

Within the frames of the event media representatives were awarded with certificates for the productive work and cooperation.

ARMENPRESS state news agency was also awarded with a certificate as a gratitude for the works carried out so far.

Ararat, H2, Kentron TVs, Iravunk, Irates, Aravot newspapers, Arminfo, Eurasian Daily news agencies also received certificates.

“I would not exaggerate if I say that here Armenia’s leading news agencies are present who conduct an honest, dedicated and productive work aimed at deepening and developing the Eurasian process really having an impact both in Armenia and abroad”, Aram Safaryan said.

He also welcomed the new members of the Eurasian Expert Club and handed over to them the membership certificates.

The new members of the Eurasian Expert Club are Director of ARMENPRESS state news agency Aram Ananyan, MP Hayk Babukhanyan and Dean of the Faculty of Oriental Studies at the Yerevan State University Ruben Melkonyan.