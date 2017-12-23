PM holds consultation on increasing effectiveness of investment programs submitted by provinces

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. Working consultation was held in the Armenian government on December 23 led by Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan during which issues relating to increasing the effectiveness of investment and business programs submitted by the provinces were discussed, the government told Armenpress.

Deputy minister of territorial administration and development Varazdat Karapetyan reported that the applications of 80 programs submitted by the provinces were not processed, but they were once more re-assessed, and 19 programs can be submitted for funding passing the respective procedure.

The PM tasked the heads of sectoral agencies to once more discuss the programs with the ministry of territorial administration and development as soon as possible and submit proposals for their implementation.

As for the issue to develop more effective programs which will contribute to economic growth of the communities in 2018, the PM informed that the instructions and work assessment criteria will be presented to the governors during the upcoming meeting next week so that the 2018 programs presented by the provinces will be more applicable. In this context the PM attached importance to the active works of provincial structures and tasked to be consistent in assisting the set of tools aimed at increasing the economic activity in provinces.



