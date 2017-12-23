Yerevan Days in Moscow summed up at official reception held on behalf of Mayor Taron Margaryan

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. An official reception on behalf of Mayor of Yerevan Taron Margaryan was held summing up the Days of Yerevan events which were organized in Moscow from December 21-22, the Yerevan Municipality told Armenpress.

The reception was attended by Armenia’s Ambassador to Russia Vardan Toghanyan, Russian government officials, Armenian and Russian scientific, cultural figures and artists, as well as the representatives of Armenian community.

In his welcoming remarks Mayor Taron Margaryan thanked everyone for the assistance on holding the Yerevan Days in Moscow, as well as for the warm reception.

During the reception the Yerevan Mayor awarded famous Armenian TV host, co-founder of Comedy Club project Garik Martirosyan with “Argishti I” Medal for the great contribution to strengthening Yerevan-Moscow friendly ties.

A number of other figures have been awarded with Medals by the Yerevan Mayor.