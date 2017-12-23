LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 22-12-17
LONDON, DECEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 22 December:
“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum up by 1.32% to $2153.50, copper price up by 0.57% to $7060.00, lead price down by 0.58% to $2483.00, nickel price up by 0.46% to $12100.00, tin price up by 0.13% to $19400.00, zinc price up by 0.31% to $3241.00, molybdenum price stood at $16000.00, cobalt price up by 0.67% to $75500.00.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
