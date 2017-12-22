It’s exciting to see Armenia’s flag everywhere – Mkhitaryan posts on Facebook page after long pause

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 22, ARMENPRESS. Midfielder of the National football team of Armenia and “Manchester United” Henrikh Mkhitaryan has expressed hope that next year will be a successful year for Armenia and its national football team, ARMENPRESS reports the footballer made a post on his Facebook page after a long pause, gladly informing that he has been selected the best football player of Armenia.

“So proud to be voted once again Armenia’s Player of the Year. Thank you for your true love and support. It is always so heartwarming when I see Armenian flags wherever I go. It will be a prosperous year for our country and our National Team”, the Armenian football star wrote.

This is the 8th time Mkhitaryan is recognized Armenia’s Player of the Year.

Mkhitaryan last appeared in Facebook on November 24, when he made a post on Children’s International Day.