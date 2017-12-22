Mayor Sergei Sobyanin considers Yerevan as Moscow’s reliable partner

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. Within the frames of the Days of Yerevan launched in Moscow, Mayor of Yerevan Taron Margaryan met with Mayor of Moscow Sergei Sobyanin, the Yerevan Municipality told Armenpress.

Welcoming the guest, the Moscow Mayor attached importance to expanding the existing partnering relations between the two capitals and stated that today Yerevan is a reliable partner for Moscow.

“The friendship of the Armenian and Russian peoples has a centuries-old history and the mutual partnership of our two cities is based on this. I am convinced that the 2018-2021 partnership program will serve as a good base for further strengthening and developing our mutually beneficial cooperation for which we will definitely take consistent steps”, Sergei Sobyanin said.

The Mayor of Yerevan in his turn thanked for the warm reception and stated that holding Days of Yerevan in Moscow once again proves the high level of relations between the two cities, expressing confidence that the 2018-2021 partnership program will give new impetus to implement programs between the two capitals.

“Within the frames of the cooperation between the two capitals numerous programs have been implemented, and I am convinced that the 2018-2021 partnership program will give new impetus to the cooperation of our two cities. For us today is important to exchange experience and implement joint programs in the fields of transport, tourism, healthcare and smart technologies. And from this perspective it’s very important that today the representatives of different spheres and heads of structures have discussed and reached respective agreements to deepen the bilateral mutual cooperation. I am convinced that by uniting our efforts we will really boost the partnership of the two capitals”, Taron Margaryan said and invited the Mayor of Moscow to visit Yerevan next year.