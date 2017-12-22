Session of Inspection Agencies’ Joint Appeals Committee takes place

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 22, ARMENPRESS. Chaired by Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan, the Inspection Agencies’ Joint Appeals Committee met on December 22 in the Office of Government.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Government of Armenia, the meeting considered three applications filed against the rulings issued by the Tax and Customs Authorities’ Board of Appeals of the State Revenue Committee of the Republic of Armenia.

After discussing the arguments and substantiations provided in the applications, the meeting rejected the complaints of two companies, while the third was satisfied.