Armenian President receives Chairman of Management Board of EDB

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 22, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan received on December 22 Chairman of Management Board of the Eurasian Development Bank Andrey Belyaninov.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Armenian President’s Office, the President congratulated the guest on the appointment, expressing confidence that his long years of experience in the public sector, as well as private sector will be used to strengthen the role of the bank in the Eurasian region and for the implementation of the development projects of the participant countries.

During the meeting the Armenian President and the Chairman of Management Board of the Bank discussed the prospects for deepening cooperation between Armenia and the EBD, attraction of investments and the development of the bank.

Noting that during his visit to Armenia he has already met with the Prime Minister and the Minister of Finance of Armenia and is well aware of the rather impressive pace of economic development in Armenia, Andrey Belyaninov stressed that the Bank wants to further expand its activities in Armenia.