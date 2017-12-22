Mkhitaryan may be transferred to London’s “Arsenal” – Express

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 22, ARMENPRESS. Midfielder of the National football team of Armenia and “Manchester United” Henrikh Mkhitaryan may be transferred to London’s “Arsenal”, ARMENPRESS reports British EXPRESS periodical writes.

It’s mentioned that Arsenal is interested in Mkhitaryan as the leadership of the club has put up with the idea that German midfielder Mesut Özil will abandon the team. Arsenal is seeking someone to replace Özil, while Mkhitaryan is viewed as a potential option to replace him.

It’s reported that the transfer may be worth 30 million Euros.

The Armenian midfielder played only in two of the last 8 matches of Manchester United, appearing in the playing field in the last 20 minutes of the match. The Italian and British media are flooded with various news about Mkhitaryan’s future. According to Italian media Milan’s “Inter” and Turin’s “Juventus” are interested in Mkhitaryan, while British media outlets often publish news about Mkhitaryan’s possible return to Borussia Dortmund.