Armenian Premier receives Chairman of Management Board of EDB

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 22, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan received on December 22 received Chairman of Management Board of the Eurasian Development Bank Andrey Belyaninov. Congratulating Belyaninov on the appointment, the Premier assessed the bilateral cooperation and implementation of a range of joint investment projects as productive.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Government of Armenia, the interlocutors exchanged ideas over expansion of cooperation in new sectors. Particularly, the possibilities of developing partnership in the infrastructural projects, including in the format of public-private format, of Meghri Free Economic Zone were discussed.