Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 22-12-17

YEREVAN, 22 DECEMBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 22 December, USD exchange rate down by 0.63 drams to 480.55 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 2.38 drams to 569.26 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.02 drams to 8.24 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 0.32 drams to 643.50 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 25.61 drams to 19537.35 drams. Silver price down by 0.95 drams to 249.44 drams. Platinum price down by 64.98 drams to 14167.69 drams.