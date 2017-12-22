Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 22-12-17
YEREVAN, 22 DECEMBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 22 December, USD exchange rate down by 0.63 drams to 480.55 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 2.38 drams to 569.26 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.02 drams to 8.24 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 0.32 drams to 643.50 drams.
The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.
Gold price down by 25.61 drams to 19537.35 drams. Silver price down by 0.95 drams to 249.44 drams. Platinum price down by 64.98 drams to 14167.69 drams.
- 12.23-18:00 Stepantsminda-Lars highway open only for light passenger vehicles
- 12.23-17:58 President Sargsyan sends congratulatory letters to Japan’s Emperor and Prime Minister on country’s national holiday
- 12.23-17:10 Yerevan Mayor visits Armenian Apostolic church complex in Moscow
- 12.23-15:51 United Russia supports Vladimir Putin in 2018 presidential election – PM Medvedev
- 12.23-15:20 President Sargsyan to depart for Georgia on two-day official visit
- 12.23-15:17 Armenia recorded the best results in EAEU over past two years, says Ambassador of Kazakhstan
- 12.23-14:43 Aram Safaryan is confident EAEU is able to improve economic situation of member states
- 12.23-14:14 Growth recorded in several key economic fields in EAEU during 2017
- 12.23-13:44 Relative calm maintained in Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact during past week
- 12.23-13:23 President of Artsakh signs a number of laws
- 12.23-13:07 Eurasian Expert Club sums up 2017: ARMENPRESS news agency awarded with certificate for the productive work
- 12.23-12:55 PM holds consultation on increasing effectiveness of investment programs submitted by provinces
- 12.23-11:52 US takes decision to provide advanced defensive systems to Ukraine
- 12.23-11:22 Yerevan Days in Moscow summed up at official reception held on behalf of Mayor Taron Margaryan
- 12.23-11:05 European Stocks - 22-12-17
- 12.23-11:03 US stocks down - 22-12-17
- 12.23-11:02 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 22-12-17
- 12.23-11:00 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices up - 22-12-17
- 12.23-10:58 Oil Prices up - 22-12-17
- 12.22-21:41 It’s exciting to see Armenia’s flag everywhere – Mkhitaryan posts on Facebook page after long pause
- 12.22-19:46 Mayor Sergei Sobyanin considers Yerevan as Moscow’s reliable partner
- 12.22-19:08 Session of Inspection Agencies’ Joint Appeals Committee takes place
- 12.22-18:48 Armenian President receives Chairman of Management Board of EDB
- 12.22-18:33 Mkhitaryan may be transferred to London’s “Arsenal” – Express
- 12.22-18:00 Armenian Premier receives Chairman of Management Board of EDB
- 12.22-17:42 During independence years our media landscape passed through revolutionary transformations – President Sargsyan receives media representatives
- 12.22-17:27 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 22-12-17
- 12.22-17:26 Asian Stocks - 22-12-17
- 12.22-17:02 This is a biased and anti-Armenian statement – Sharmazanov sends letter to President of Chamber of Deputies of Congress of Paraguay
- 12.22-16:34 Armenian Premier receives Vice President of Philips Lighting
- 12.22-16:26 Senior Armenian lawmaker highlights Middle Eastern developments from perspective of security of Armenia and Artsakh
- 12.22-15:37 Attempts to undermine foundations of statehood in Armenia are doomed to failure – President Sargsyan
- 12.22-15:36 President Sargsyan highlights work of National Security agencies done in protection of borders
- 12.22-15:25 There will be no internet censorship in Armenia, what is nor prohibited by law is allowed – President Sargsyan
- 12.22-15:23 Stepantsminda-Lars highway closed for heavy trucks
09:50, 12.19.2017
Viewed 3303 times Israel should have recognized Armenian Genocide long ago: Yesh Atid party is going to submit new bill to parliament
21:13, 12.18.2017
Viewed 1724 times OSCE Representative on Freedom of Media strictly condemns Azerbaijani crackdown against journalists
18:22, 12.18.2017
Viewed 1482 times ARMENPRESS was unwearying companion of the three Armenian republics – Prosecutor General
09:53, 12.19.2017
Viewed 1418 times Turkey’s Erdogan, UK Prime Minister discuss situation over Jerusalem
14:22, 12.19.2017
Viewed 1387 times Armenian weightlifters win 80 medals during 2017 international tournaments