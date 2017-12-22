Armenian Premier receives Vice President of Philips Lighting

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 22, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan received the delegation led by Vice President of Philips Lighting Eric Benedetti on December 22.

The Head of the Executive highlighted the cooperation with Philips Lighting in the implementation of innovative projects and stressed that the Government of Armenia has numerous interesting projects that can be jointly implemented.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Government of Armenia, Eric Benedetti noted that the activities of Philips Lighting, one of the leaders in innovative solutions, is directed at the production of modern, energy-saving high-quality lights and added that the company is ready to discuss issues of expanding cooperation.

Karen Karapetyan offered to discuss the precise directions of cooperation with the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technologies of Armenia and develop an action plan based on that.

The sides also touched upon the possibilities of organizing a production of Philips Lighting in Armenia and the toolkits of the Government of Armenia to support it.