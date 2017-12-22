Senior Armenian lawmaker highlights Middle Eastern developments from perspective of security of Armenia and Artsakh

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 22, ARMENPRESS. Chairman of the Standing Committee on Foreign Relations of the National Assembly of Armenia Armen Ashotyan highlights Middle Eastern developments, since that region is located near Armenia. In an interview with reporters on December 22 Ashotyan emphasized that the developments in that region are important from the perspective of the security of Armenia and Artsakh and regional stability.

“Next year this will become an important direction of parliamentary diplomacy”, ARMENPRESS reports the MP saying.

He noted that in Armenia people often speak about the relations of Yerevan with Moscow or Brussels, but often forget about the Middle East.

According to Ashotyan, Armenia should activate relations with the Islamic world. “When I say Islamic world, I mean both the Arabic countries and Iran, as well as the major Muslim countries that have very little information about Armenia”, Ashotyan clarified.

He reminded that Baku leads a very dangerous policy for Armenia, trying to generate hostile attitude between Armenia and the Islamic world. Azerbaijan is not yet able to achieve any success, but these challenges exist and Armenia just has to activate and expand interactions and relations with Islamic countries and peoples.