Attempts to undermine foundations of statehood in Armenia are doomed to failure – President Sargsyan

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 22, ARMENPRESS. The function of ensuring a Constitutional order is especially important in the activity of the National Security Service. The firmness of the Constitutional order is the main precondition guaranteeing the country’s independence, the protection of state and people. Any action to target this value is a real threat to the national security, Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan said in his speech dedicated to the National Security Officer’s Day, reports Armenpress.

“Those who seek adventurism should understand very well that the attempts to undermine the foundations of statehood in Armenia are doomed to failure. No issue will be solved in Armenia by violence and force. The monopoly on the legal use of force belongs to the Republic of Armenia. All necessary institutions and mechanisms have been created by the Constitution and law in order to discuss and solve some issues, disputes, complaints and disagreements”, the President said.

He said it is without doubt that the national security service and the other law enforcement agencies are able to prevent or neutralize any such encroachment.

“I think last year in July your consistent works and balanced approaches are the best proofs of my words.

Those who in the future will try to reach their personal or group interests by unlawful behavior, I advise them to refrain from adventurism. Our law enforcement agencies are ready to counter any action undermining the Constitutional order within their jurisdiction and by respective measures”, Serzh Sargsyan said.

He stated that some try to make extreme the ratio of security and freedom turning them into a subject of an absolute dilemma. “Such contrast is fake and unacceptable for me. Security and freedom are inter-related, rather than contradictory phenomena.

I am convinced that ensuring security at the expense of freedom or ensuring freedom at the expense of security are equally harmful. For years all our steps were directed to strengthening public peace and solidarity. We will also work in this way in the future”, the President said.