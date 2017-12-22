President Sargsyan highlights work of National Security agencies done in protection of borders

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 22, ARMENPRESS. One of the main tasks of the National Security Service is the increase of effectiveness of the intelligence and counterintelligence activity, Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan said in his speech dedicated to the National Security Officer’s Day, reports Armenpress.

“Armenia should effectively protect its national-state interest and each of its citizen. This is a consistent work which is not limited by the borders of our state. It’s necessary to work both within the country and perhaps, much more abroad.

Summarizing the work you have done in this field allows to speak with certain satisfaction about the achievements. At the same time the current military-political situation in the region, the reconnaissance activity volumes of the main adversary and the constantly developing telecommunication technologies force us to always be careful. New qualitative threats require taking steps equal to countering them. I think you will agree with me that the results can be better if your traditional working style is accompanied with smart use of latest methods and measures”, Serzh Sargsyan said.

He attached a specific importance to the work conducted so far for the protection of borders. According to the President, this sector records positive results every year thanks to the vigilance of the National Security agencies.

“At the same time the research of the past several years shows that the incidents or attempts of illegally crossing the state border by foreigners are increasing. The migration increase trends conditioned by regional and global developments allow to predict that different individuals and organizations will search for new illegal migration ways for passing a country from the other. This will also create the unhealthy interest of these forces towards the borders and territory of our state. Therefore, it is necessary to intensify the cooperation with the defense ministry and Police in this sector, eliminate all possible shortcomings the existence of which can contribute to illegal border-crossing”, the President said.

He emphasized that any small shortcoming can be used by the main adversary for sabotage infiltration purposes. “I think in this regard it is also necessary to actively use the opportunities of the latest technologies”, the Armenian President said.





