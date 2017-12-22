Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   24 December

Stepantsminda-Lars highway closed for heavy trucks


YEREVAN, DECEMBER 22, ARMENPRESS. Stepantsminda-Lars highway is open only for light passenger cars by 15:00, December 22. As a result of abundant snow the highway is closed for heavy trucks, as ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Ministry of Transport, Communication and Information Technologies, the Road Department of the Ministry of Regional Development and Infrastructure of Georgia informs.  




