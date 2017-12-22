ARMENPRESS news agency awarded with COAF prize for most diverse reports

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 22, ARMENPRESS. ARMENPRESS state news agency, Yerkir Media TV, Public Radio of Armenia and Panarmienian.net are the media outlets most frequently reporting the activity of the Children of Armenia Fund (COAF).

ARMENPRESS state news agency was awarded with a COAF prize for the most diverse reports.

Anahit Evoyan, media relations coordinator at COAF, said the Children of Armenia Fund conducts an annual monitoring to find out what news agencies, with what quantity, topic, how often and why touch upon the COAF activities. “The year has not ended yet, and we think that there will be developments also in connection with the funds raised at the COAF Gala”, she said.

According to her, the monitoring showed that the online media outlets more touch upon the Fund’s activities. “Firstly, they are already a lot, but the most surprising for me is that TVs are second in terms of coverage. I am also happy that TVs in the circumstances of lack of time and resources also are interested in touching upon our activity”, Anahit Evoyan said.

Champord newspaper, Radio Van, Anahit Karapetyan from Fortuna TV and Artak Alexanyan from Armenia TV were also awarded with COAF prizes for the interest, attitude, cooperation and friendship with the Fund during 2017.