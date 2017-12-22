PM Karapetyan holds consultation on implementation of Armenia-EU new agreement

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 22, ARMENPRESS. A working consultation was held in the Armenian Government on December 22 led by Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan during which the main directions of the Armenia-EU partnership agenda were discussed, the government told Armenpress.

In particular, a number of issues relating to the implementation of the Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA) were discussed.

“An inter-agency commission is formed which will be chaired by vice prime minister, minister of international economic integration and reforms Vache Gabrielyan. We need to concretely agree on how we move on and fix the our actions”, the PM said.

The Vice PM presented the upcoming actions according to sectors and the action plan, and deputy foreign minister Karen Nazaryan reported on the upcoming activities and programs within the frames of the Armenia-EU cooperation agenda which derive from the logic of several fundamental documents relating to the bilateral cooperation.

The PM tasked the heads of each agency to analyze the upcoming actions, develop an action plan and a roadmap for their implementation.