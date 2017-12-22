Turkey needs to save its own face: Armenia’s Ashotyan on Zurich Protocols

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 22, ARMENPRESS. Armen Ashotyan - chairman of the parliamentary standing committee on foreign affairs, vice-president of the ruling Republican Party of Armenia, says the Armenian-Turkish relations remain in a completely political, diplomatic and economic deadlock, reports Armenpress.

During the meeting with reporters on December 22, Armen Ashotyan said the Armenian-Turkish Protocols, which were signed by the initiative of the Armenian side, will no longer be a part of the political agenda starting from spring of 2018.

“The activeness through which the Turkish side tries to justify the failure of the Protocols, shows that Turkey needs to save its own face. All efforts to save its own face are doomed to failure since everyone knows which side failed the Armenian-Turkish normalization process”, Armen Ashotyan said, adding that the Turkish side obviously links the normalization of the Armenian-Turkish relations with the Artsakh conflict. “Let’s once again record a historical reality that Azerbaijan is just another Turkey in the region, for Armenia and the Armenian people”, he said.