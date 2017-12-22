Several flights to/from Yerevan postponed due to fog

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 22, ARMENPRESS. A number of flights to/from Yerevan were postponed due to bad weather conditions and fog in Armenia.

Gevorg Abrahamyan, spokesman of the Armenia International Airports, told Armenpress that no flights have been operated at night. “There is low visibility, and the aircrafts are unable to land”, he said.

The Zvartnots Airport also informs that 16 flights were postponed afternoon, three of them were cancelled.