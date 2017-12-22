MP Ashotyan attaches importance to formulations in Armenia-EU new agreement in regard to NK conflict settlement

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 22, ARMENPRESS. Armen Ashotyan - chairman of the parliamentary standing committee on foreign affairs, attaches importance to the formulations in the Armenia-EU new agreement regarding the Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement, reports Armenpress.

During a press conference on December 22, Ashotyan said the EU has enshrined a resolution in the agreement in accordance with Armenia’s foreign policy priorities according to which the conflict must be settled exclusively peacefully based on the peoples’ right to self-determination within the frames of the Minsk Group.

“The three principles of the conflict settlement, which are the territorial integrity, non-use of force and threat of force and the right to self-determination proposed by the Minsk Group Co-Chairs and opposed by Azerbaijan for years, have been enshrined in the Armenia-EU agreement which is very important”, he said.

He noted that the situation in the line of contact was tense in 2017, but after the Geneva meeting of the Armenian and Azerbaijani presidents certain reduction in tension is being noticed. Ashotyan doesn’t link the reduction of tension with the approaches of the Minsk Group Co-Chairs or any institutional grounds. According to him, this can be linked with the “good will” of the Azerbaijani military-political leadership or a personal decision. “If the reduction of tension is a result of a personal decision or a “good will”, new escalations are also possible due to this same personal decision which we witnessed for many times”, he said.

In this sense he attached importance to the creation of institutional mechanisms aimed at maintaining peace and investigating the incidents in Nagorno Karabakh. According to the MP, “good will” is important, but it should be demonstrated also in the political decision to implement the commitments assumed before.