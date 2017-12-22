MP Ashotyan considers 2017 successful for Armenia in the frames of foreign policy priorities

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 22, ARMENPRESS. Armen Ashotyan - chairman of the parliamentary standing committee on foreign affairs, considers 2017 as a year strengthening Armenia’s security system, reports Armenpress.

During a press conference on December 22, Ashotyan considered 2017 successful for Armenia within the frames of the foreign policy priorities since during the year Armenia managed to further strengthen its positions and establish relations with new partners. “The Armenia-EU relations entered a new stage on the sidelines of the new agreement. This will be in accordance with Armenia’s domestic political and economic agendas for the upcoming years”, Armen Ashotyan said.

He also highlighted the progress recorded in the Armenian-Chinese relations. According to him, Armenia has its unique place in the One Belt, One Road Chinese major project. The lawmaker believes that the interests of Armenia and China almost completely coincide. “The actions planned for the next year come to strengthen the Chinese investments in Armenia”, he said.

He also emphasized the level of relations with Iran. “These relations are quite at a high level the proof of which are the mutual visits, as well as the Armenian parliamentary delegation’s recent visit to Tehran”, Ashotyan stated.



