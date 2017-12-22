“Yerevan days in Moscow”: photo-exhibition “Yerevan sketches” is open

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 22, ARMENPRESS. The photo-exhibition “Yerevan sketches” has been opened in S.T. Konenkova museum-workshop within the frames of Yerevan days in Moscow held on December 21-22. Yerevan Deputy Mayor Aram Sukiasyan, the head of Yerevan Municipality representation in Moscow Makar Nahapetyan and members of Yerevan delegation were present at the opening ceremony of the exhibition including 90 photos, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of Yerevan Municipality.

The persons in charge noted that the photos from the collections of Yerevan History Museum and the historical and archaeological reserve-museum “Erebuni” represent the new and old streets, quarters, public buildings, monuments, citywide and solemn events of Yerevan and certainly the people who played important role in political, economical and cultural life of the capital.

Expressing gratitude for proper organization of the exhibition the director of Konenkov museum-workshop Svetlana Bobrova handed the memory medals of Konenkov museum to Yerevan Deputy Mayor Aram Sukiasyan, to the director of Yerevan History Museum Armine Sargsyan and to the director of “Erebuni” reserve-museum Gagik Gyurjyan.

The photo-exhibition is open till January 28.