Yerevan jazz sounds in Moscow: gala-concert held within the frames of “Yerevan days in Moscow”

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 22, ARMENPRESS. Yerevan Mayor Taron Margaryan together with the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Armenia to Russia Vardan Toghanyan, the head of Yerevan Municipality representation in Moscow Makar Nahapetyan, the representatives of Moscow Government and Yerevan delegation was present at the gala-concert of “Yerevan days in Moscow” program, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of Yerevan Municipality.

“Malkhas” jazz band headed by the People’s Artist of the Republic of Armenia, Honorary Citizen of Yerevan, famous jazzman Levon Malkhasyan greeted those present during the concert. Famous jazz compositions sounded during the concert organized in Moscow International Music House. The evening was also accompanied by the performances of the RA Distinguished Artist, Piano player Vahagn Hayrapetyan, the Distinguished Artist of the Republic of Armenia Aram Gevorgyan (Aramo), contrabass player Nikohayos Vardanyan, duduk player Norayr Kartashyan and drum player Arman Jalalyan. The concert program was saturated with best Armenian and international jazz compositions and was greeted with warmth and appreciation by the audience.