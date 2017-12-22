Two of Erdogan’s supporters plead guilty for attack on peaceful protesters in Washington D.C.

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 22, ARMENPRESS. The two arrested Turks, supporters of Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan who attacked peaceful protesters outside the Turkish Ambassador’s residence in Washington D.C., pleaded guilty, Voice of America reports.

The two Turkish-American men, Sinan Narin, 45 of McLean, Virginia, and Eyup Yildirim, 50, of Manchester, New Jersey pleaded guilty to the charges of assault.

The prosecutor demanded one year and one day imprisonment for them.

They are two of 19 people federal prosecutors have accused of criminal conduct after Erdogan’s May 16 visit to the White House.

The demonstration, which began at Lafayette Square at noon, was organized by a coalition of organizations, including the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) and the American Hellenic Council. Several different groups, which included representatives from the Armenian, Greek, Kurdish, and Assyrian communities, participated in the protest, while President Erdogan met with U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House.