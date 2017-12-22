Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   24 December

LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 21-12-17


LONDON, DECEMBER 22, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 21 December:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum up by 0.54% to $2125.50, copper price up by 0.65% to $7020.00, lead price down by 1.83% to $2497.50, nickel price up by 0.50% to $12045.00, tin price up by 0.28% to $19375.00, zinc price up by 0.06% to $3231.00, molybdenum price stood at $16000.00, cobalt price stood at $75000.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.




