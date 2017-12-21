Armenian FM, UNESCO Director-General stress ineffectiveness of needless politicization of the organization

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian who is on a visit in Paris, met with Director-General of the UNESCO Audrey Azoulay, ARMENPRESS was informed from the pres service of the MFA Armenia.

Minister Nalbandian congratulated the Director-General of the UNESCO on the assumption of the post. Edward Nalbandian stressed that the skillful management of the organization can have a significant influence on the implementation of the key goals of the organization.

Thanking for the congratulation, Audrey Azoulay highlighted Armenia’s active involvement in UNESCO works.

The interlocutors discussed the cooperation between the UNESCO and Armenia, issues related to the activities of the organization in various spheres, exchanged views on the key goals of the UNESCO, particularly the implementation of joint programs in the spheres of culture, science and education, as well as preservation of cultural heritage.

It was mentioned during the conversation of the Armenian FM and UNESCO Director General that the needless politicization of the organization does not bring any benefit to the productive cooperation in the sidelines of the organization.

During the meeting an exchange of ideas took place about the preparatory works of the Francophonie summit to be held in Yerevan in 2018, as well as the implementation of joint UNESCO-OIF projects. In this context Audrey Azoulay highly appreciated the selection of the slogan and the main topics of discussion of the Yerevan summit.