Dense fog on some roads of Armenia


YEREVAN, DECEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. Dense fog exists on the roads of Masis, Ararat and Artashat regions with visibility of 20-30 meters.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technologies of Armenia, all interstate and republican roads are open.




