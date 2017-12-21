Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   24 December

Asian Stocks down - 21-12-17


TOKYO, 21 DECEMBER, ARMENPRESS. Asian main indexes values for 21 December:

“Armenpress” reports the value of Japanese NIKKEI is down by 0.01% to 22866.10 points, Japanese TOPIX is up by 0.41% to 1822.61 points. Chinese Shanghai Composite is up by 0.11% to 3300.06 points, and HANG SENG is up by 0.39% to 29367.06 points.




