Equipment of frontline resulted in cardinal changes, says political scientist

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. Next year the programs of the Army’s reform, upgrading and increasing the combat efficiency will continue, political scientist Hrant Melik-Shahnazaryan told reporters, reports Armenpress.

He said this year Armenia took major steps in the armament sector.

“During 2017 the frontline has been equipped along the entire length of the border which is among the main guarantees of security and the current more or less peace situation. The installation of monitoring devices, various reconnaissance tools led to cardinal changes in the frontline”, the political scientist said.

Commenting on the Armenian President’s statement over the Army reforms which should be reached by drastic solutions, the political scientist highlighted the necessity to get the issue of military balance out of the agenda. “In terms of the armament the Armenian side should be at the highest level than the adversary”, he said.

Hrant Melik-Shahnazaryan said during 2017 the Armenian side managed to change the approaches in the negotiation process and acted by a more solid diplomatic stance. According to him, this was expressed for the first time during the Armenia-Diaspora forum by foreign minister Edward Nalbandian and then by President Serzh Sargsyan. This showed that the Armenian side has narrowed its policy of territorial concessions. “They announced that the Armenian side is ready to continue the negotiation process, and as a basis for the continuation, they talked about possible concessions, but not with the vocabulary existed in the famous content of the Madrid principles. Rather, they stated that the Armenian side is ready to concessions at a level which will not threaten the security of the second Armenian Republic”, the political scientist said, reminding that the change in approaches was linked by the continuation of Azerbaijan’s anti-Armenian and hostile policy.