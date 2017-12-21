Armenia, Japan to cooperate in field of preservation of archeological values

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian government approved the grant-sharing program to be signed between the Armenian and Japanese governments titled ‘Program of on improving the equipment for the restoration and preservation of archeological discoveries of the Cultural Heritage Scientific-Research Center’, reports Armenpress.

“One of the key functions of the Scientific-Research Center is the excavations of endangered and restoring monuments as a result of which hundreds of thousands of archeological values that need urgent restoration have been discovered. The culture ministry plans to equip the Center’s laboratory with the latest technologies through the Japanese grant”, culture minister Armen Amiryan said, adding that the Japanese experts visited Armenia and examined the issue.

“They have proposed to provide 650 thousand USD grant instead of the 250 thousand USD approved initially. The Japanese side should purchase the Japanese and European latest equipment with these funds and give them to the Center without any compensation. After being equipped the Center’s laboratory will become the best in the region the services of which can be used by the expeditions and museums of the neighboring countries”, the minister said.

Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan tasked to present the works carried out so far in the future, as well as the archeological values. “We need to see to what extent we are able to make our citizens, tourists get familiarized with them, otherwise sometimes it seems to me that it’s an end in itself”, the PM said.