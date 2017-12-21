FM Nalbandian meets Armenian community representatives in Paris

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. While on a working visit in Paris, Armenian foreign minister Edward Nalbandian on December 20 had a meeting with the representatives of the French-Armenian community, the foreign ministry told Armenpress.

During the meeting FM Nalbandian presented the goals and agenda of his visit to France, as well as the ongoing steps aimed at further strengthening and developing the Armenian-French ties.

The minister also touched upon the efforts of Armenia and the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair countries aimed at peacefully settling the Karabakh conflict, as well as the recent developments over the conflict settlement.

Minister Nalbandian introduced the Armenian community representatives on the cooperation prospects envisaged by the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA) signed between Armenia and the EU.

The minister also introduced them on Armenia’s stances on international and regional urgent issues and the country’s foreign policy priorities.

Nalbandian touched upon the results of the OSCE Ministerial Council held in Vienna and Armenia’s chairmanship in the Organization of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (BSEC).

The meeting also focused on the preparation works of the Francophonie Summit which will be held in Yerevan next year.

Thereafter, the Armenian FM answered the questions of the meeting participants.