Armenian Ambassador meets with Catholicos-Patriarch of All Georgia Ilia II

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Ambassador to Georgia Ruben Sadoyan met with His Holiness and Beatitude, Catholicos-Patriarch of All Georgia Ilia II, the Armenian Embassy in Georgia told Armenpress.

Congratulating Ilya II on the occasion of the 40th anniversary of enthronement and wishing him good health, Ambassador Ruben Sadoyan conveyed greetings and good wishes of His Holiness, the Catholicos of All Armenians Garegin II.

Ilya II noted that the relations of the Georgian and Armenian peoples have centuries-old traditions and stressed that when one of the nations faced hardness and challenges in any period of history, that had its impact on the other.

While speaking about the current situation, Ilya II emphasized that we are experiencing difficult times, thus both our countries should always maintain close relationship. In this context, the Georgian Catholic Patriarch stressed that a lot depends on the Ambassador Sadoyan and expressed hope that his activities will be aimed at the further strengthening of the Georgian-Armenian relations.

In his turn Ambassador Ruben Sadoyan noted that it is a great honor for him to commence his diplomatic mission with the blessing of Ilya II. "Witnessing the great honor and respect towards your Holiness, feeling endless and authority that His Holiness enjoys in Georgia, I can simple note that, His Holiness is indeed a Holy person," the Armenian Ambassador stressed.

Touching upon the commonalities between the Armenians and Georgians, the Ambassador emphasized that he will spare no effort to further deepen and strengthen the ties between our two brotherly nations.

During the talks about Armenia, the Catholicos Patriarch of All Georgia said that he has always had warm feelings towards Armenia. He recalled with particular warmth the Catholicos of All Armenians Vazgen the First and the friendship that linked them.

At the end of the meeting, Catholicos-Patriarch of All Georgia Ilia the Second wished success to the Armenian nation and added: "May the Lord protect the Armenian people and friendly Armenia."