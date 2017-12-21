Parliament adopts new Judicial Code at first reading

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. The Parliament adopted the new Judicial Code at the first reading, reports Armenpress.

64 MPs voted in favor of the issue to adopt the Judicial Code at the first reading.

Tsarukyan and Yelk factions didn’t participate in the voting.

At least 63 votes were needed for adopting the bill. Speaker of the Parliament Ara Babloyan announced that the decision is adopted.