President of Artsakh participates in discussion of 2018 state budget draft in parliament

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan on December 21 attended the discussion of the 2018 state budget draft within the frameworks of the parliament’s plenary session, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

President Sahakyan expressed gratitude to the members of the parliament for adopting the state's main financial-economic document for the year of 2018 rating highly appreciating the carried out active and substantive discussions.

Bako Sahakyan expressed confidence that the legislative and executive branches of the power would do everything possible for efficient implementation of the budget.