Armenia to conduct coordinated work to complete second round of Meghri FEZ in short period of time

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. During today’s Cabinet meeting Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan touched upon the newly opened Meghri Free Economic Zone and reminded that the first round of the Meghri FEZ construction works have been completed and it was launched on December 15, reports Armenpress. “At the same time it’s necessary to take coordinated measures to complete the second round of the respective works in a short period of time”, the PM noted.

In this regard he tasked the ministers of territorial administration and development, the energy infrastructures and natural resources, the presidents of the State Revenue Committee, the State Committee of Real Estate Cadastre and the State Committee of Water Economy to take joint steps with the minister of economic development and investments within two months to ensure the technical conditions of the necessary infrastructures for the second round of the FEZ construction works.

The PM tasked the foreign minister and the minister of economic development and investments to continue the works via Armenia’s diplomatic representations aimed at presenting the advantages, commercial and logistic opportunities of the Meghri FEZ.

The minister of economic development and investments was also tasked to regularly report on the process of the works to the government staff.