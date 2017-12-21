Several flights to/from Yerevan delayed due to fog

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. A number of flights to/from Yerevan were postponed due to bad weather conditions and fog in Armenia.

Gevorg Abrahamyan, spokesman of the Armenia International Airports, told Armenpress that a total of 6 flights have been delayed as of December 21. “6 more late flights have been operated during the night”, he said, adding that the delayed flights will be carried out when the weather conditions are normal.