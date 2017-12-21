New films, new bookstores, restoration of historical-cultural monuments: Minister Amiryan has ambitious plans  

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. Numerous achievements have been recorded in the Armenian cinematography, museums, historical-cultural monuments, book publishing and other key cultural spheres during 2017. Next year there are plans to open new cinemas, bookstores, museums, center of visual effects.

Culture minister Armen Amiryan in an interview with ARMENPRESS touched upon the adoption of the Law on Film, stating that the ministry tries to promote the foreign film-makers. According to this Law, the foreign company that invested more than 100 million drams in Armenia will receive back 20% of the investment money.

“At the moment we have preliminary agreements with the Iranian, Chinese and Russian film-makers. Numerous feature, documentary, animated films are being shot in Iran annually. The first cooperation experience with Iran was the “Eva” movie.

We also want to establish a center of visual effects and animation in Armenia, as well as a visual city. The information technologies field, animation are quite developed in our country, but there is no single structure, and it is impossible to work with the foreign film-makers. Mediators of different countries appear who use most of the money. If we manage to unite and work with the producers by licensed programs, we will ensure a very serious income for Armenia.

Full interview is available in Armenian.

Interview by Angela Hambardzumyan