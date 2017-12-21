Taner Akcam visits ethnic Armenian scholar Sevan Nishanyan who escaped from Turkish prison

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. Turkish historian Taner Akcam, who recognized the Armenian Genocide, visited Istanbul-based ethnic Armenian scholar and linguist Sevan Nishanyan who escaped from the Turkish prison and relocated to Greece, reports Armenpress.

Nishanyan posted a photo of him and Akcam in the Samos island of Greece on Facebook with the following note: “Those who escaped from prison. We are discussing with Taner Akcam the geopolitical situation of the island”.

He informed that Akcam will stay with him until New Year.

Akcam also posted on Facebook, stating that he strongly believes that the discussions of the geopolitical situation of this region will be favorable for the humanity’s future.

Nishanyan also posted another note after the statement of ethnic Armenian lawmaker of the Turkish parliament Garo Paylan according to which an assassination attempt is being organized against Turkish-Armenians and opponents of Erdogan living in Europe. “When we learned about sending killers by the Turkish Republic, I and Taner Akcam made a decision to go to mountains”, he writes ironically, posting Akcam’s photos made in the mountains. In one of the photos, Nishanyan proposed to try to find the historian despite the camouflage.

“We have decided to discover our borders”, Akcam writes releasing photos.